Baptist Health names new president of Indiana hospital

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health named Mike Schroyer, MSN, RN, president of Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Ind., effective July 20.

Mr. Schroyer is president of St. Vincent Anderson Northeast Region, which includes Ascension St. Vincent Anderson (Ind.) hospital, Ascension St. Vincent Mercy hospital in Elwood, Ind., and Ascension St. Vincent Randolph hospital in Winchester, Ind. He also previously was chief nursing officer and COO of Indianapolis-based St. Vincent Heart Center of Indiana.

More articles on executive moves:

Hackensack Meridian Health taps Dr. Andre Goy to lead cancer care

Jefferson Health New Jersey names new president, COO

Eileen Egan tapped to lead Northwell Health's Phelps Hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.