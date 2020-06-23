Providence names new chief legal officer

Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system has tapped A. Verona Dorch to serve as executive vice president and chief legal officer.

Ms. Verona most recently served as executive vice president, chief legal officer, head of government affairs and corporate secretary for Peabody Energy in St. Louis.

Before joining Peabody, she held leadership roles at Harsco in Pennsylvania. Her positions at the global industrial company included chief legal officer, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary.

Ms. Verona received her law degree from Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass.

She succeeds Cindy Strauss, who is retiring. Providence said Ms. Verona begins her new position this month, and Ms. Strauss will serve as an adviser to the Providence CEO through the end of the year.

