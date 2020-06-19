Anthony Villagran named CFO of Medical City Healthcare's McKinney hospital

Medical City McKinney (Texas) has named Anthony Villagran CFO.

Mr. Villagran brings more than 12 years of healthcare experience to the role.

Most recently, he served as CFO of Medical City Alliance hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

He also served as an assistant controller for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Specialty Transplant Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, and was associate vice president of finance at Medical City Arlington (Texas) hospital.

Medical City McKinney is part of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare.

