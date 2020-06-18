Barb Weber named UnityPoint Health-Trinity COO

UnityPoint Health-Trinity has named Barb Weber, MSN, RN, as its COO.

Ms. Weber, UnityPoint Health-Trinity's interim COO since March, came to the hospital as interim operating room director in January.

As interim COO, she led UnityPoint Health's Quad Cities and Muscatine region's pandemic preparedness and response efforts, UnityPoint Health-Trinity said.

Ms. Weber previously was COO/chief nursing officer at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet (Ill.).

UnityPoint Health-Trinity is part of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, has hospitals in Rock Island and Moline, Ill., and Bettendorf and Muscatine, Iowa.

