Keck Medicine of USC names interim CFO

Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC tapped Chris Allen to serve as interim CFO, effective June 19, according to a memo to staff provided to Becker's Hospital Review.

Mr. Allen brings more than two decades of healthcare finance experience to the role.

He previously was executive administrator for financial planning and decision support for Keck Medicine.

During his tenure, his responsibilities have included administrative oversight for the organization's financial planning, the operations and capital budget process and decision support services, the memo says.

Mr. Allen earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from the University of Georgia in Athens, as well as a certificate in direct costing and contribution reporting from the University of Wisconsin- Madison.

