Saint Michael's Medical Center names Dr. Alan Sickles COO

Saint Michael's Medical Center in Newark, N.J., has named Alan Sickles, MD, as COO.

Dr. Sickles most recently has consulted for the Mitre Corp., which operates federally funded research and development centers, the hospital said.

Before serving as a consultant, Dr. Sickles was deputy executive hospital director at New York City-based NYU Langone Health. He also previously served as senior vice president of operations — deputy hospital director at New York City-based NYU Lutheran Medical Center, which merged with NYU Langone Health in 2016, as well as the president and chief executive of LMC Physicians Services, PC — Lutheran Healthcare.

His other experience includes serving as senior vice president of medical affairs at New York City-based North General Hospital, which closed in 2010.

Saint Michael's is a member of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare. It is a safety-net hospital and a major teaching hospital affiliated with Valhalla, N.Y.-based New York Medical College.

