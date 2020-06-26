Tenet names new CEO of Florida hospital

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has named Sheri Montgomery CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., reports southfloridahospitalnews.com.

Ms. Montgomery brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience to the role.

Most recently, she was CFO of Tenet's Palm Beach Health Network hospitals, including Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla. She also was CFO of Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital.

Ms. Montgomery will succeed Tara McCoy, who resigned in May.

