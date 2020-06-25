OSF HealthCare names new hospital president

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has named Kathleen Kinsella president of Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, Ill., effective July 10.

Ms. Kinsella brings more than three decades of healthcare experience to the role.

Most recently, she has served as COO of Little Company of Mary since 2018.

She will succeed John Hanlon, MD, who is retiring.

