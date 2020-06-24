Cleveland Clinic Florida CEO departs for new leadership job

Cleveland Clinic Florida CEO Wael Barsoum, MD, is resigning to take a new leadership job at a private company, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Dr. Barsoum has led the hospital system for six years. He has taken a position as president and chief transformation officer of Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co., a provider of musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, service line management and practice management, according to the Sun Sentinel.

He will be based in South Florida and continue to work part-time as an orthopedic surgeon at Cleveland Clinic Florida. He also will continue to serve as a professor in the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.

Joseph Iannotti, chief of staff for Cleveland Clinic's Florida region, has been named interim CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Cleveland Clinic Florida, a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center, has locations in Weston, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Parkland.

More articles on executive moves:

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System names president for 2 hospitals

Anthony Villagran named CFO of Medical City Healthcare's McKinney hospital

Keck Medicine of USC names interim CFO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.