Saint Joseph Mercy Health System names president for 2 hospitals

Ypsilanti, Mich.-based Saint Joseph Mercy Health System named Alonzo Lewis president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (Mich.) and St. Joseph Mercy Livingston in Howell, Mich.

Mr. Lewis previously was COO of St. Joe's Livingston. He succeeds Bill Manns, who left Saint Joseph Mercy Health System to become president and CEO of Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare.

"Alonzo is a trusted leader who has taken on significant initiatives for St. Joe's with remarkable results," Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Southeast Regions, said in a news release. "Since joining our organization four years ago, he has led St. Joe's with a thoughtful, analytical approach to tackling tough issues, building strong teams and designing effective service line strategies while passionately supporting our healing mission. As we continue to reinstate programs and services following the COVID-19 pandemic, I feel fortunate to have such an experienced and capable leader at the helm."

Before joining Saint Joseph Mercy Health System as senior vice president of operations in 2016, Mr. Lewis was vice president of women and children's services and business development at Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak (Mich.). He also served as administrator with the Henry Ford Medical Group, part of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System.

