Bronson Healthcare names Bill Manns CEO

Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare has named Bill Manns president and CEO, effective March 30.

Mr. Manns is president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (Mich.), a 537-bed tertiary care and academic medical center, and St. 136-bed Joseph Mercy Livingston in Howell, Mich. The hospitals are part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

His previous roles have included working in operations at St. John Detroit Riverview and St. John Providence in Detroit, where he served as COO and executive vice president. He also is the former COO of Alameda Health System in Oakland, Calif., and former president of Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.

At the 836-bed Bronson, Mr. Manns succeeds Frank Sardone, who retired last year.

