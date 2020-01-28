St. Francis Hospital names Melody Trimble CEO

St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga., has named Melody Trimble, BSN, MSN, as CEO, effective Feb. 10.

The hospital is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

Ms. Trimble most recently served in the dual role of CEO of Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center and vice president of the Washington County division of Mountain States Health Alliance.

Other positions have included market CEO of Sparks Medical Center in Fort Smith, Ark.; market CEO of Venice (Fla.) Regional Medical Center; and CEO of Carolina Pines Regional Medical in Hartsville, S.C.

Ms. Trimble replaces interim St. Francis CEO Jerry Dooley.

