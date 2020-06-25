North Carolina health system CMO, CFO to step down

John Krahnert Jr., MD, and Lynn DeJaco are stepping down from their executive roles at FirstHealth of the Carolinas in Pinehurst, N.C., the health system confirmed.

Dr. Krahnert, senior vice president and CMO, will retire effective July 24, and Ms. DeJaco, senior vice president and CFO, will leave FirstHealth effective July 31, said spokesperson Gretchen Kelly.

Dr. Krahnert, a cardiovascular thoracic surgeon, has served as senior vice president and CMO of FirstHealth for eight years. Before assuming his current role, he was senior medical director and CMO of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond in Rockingham, N.C. FirstHealth said Dr. Krahnert initially joined FirstHealth in January 2008. Before that, he worked 18 years at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic and established Pinehurst-based Moore Regional Hospital's cardiac surgery program.

Ms. DeJaco is a certified public accountant. She joined FirstHealth in March 1995 in the business development department and has served as the organization's CFO since July 2003. Over the years, her contributions "have been vital to FirstHealth's development into one of the most successful systems in the country," the health system said.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas, a private, nonprofit health system, has more than 5,200 employees and four hospitals.

