Cleveland Clinic names first chief caregiver officer

Cleveland Clinic has named Kelly Hancock, DNP, MSN, RN, as its first chief caregiver officer.

Dr. Hancock is a 23-year veteran of Cleveland Clinic, most recently serving as executive chief nursing officer of Cleveland Clinic Health System and chief nursing officer of Cleveland Clinic's main campus.

As chief caregiver officer, she will be the executive leader of human resources and Cleveland Clinic's Stanley Shalom Zielony Institute for Nursing, which oversees the practice and education of about 23,000 nursing workers, the organization said.

Dr. Hancock received her DNP from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Downers Grove, Ill., and a master's degree in nursing from Breen School of Nursing at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, Ohio. She is a board-certified nurse executive.

