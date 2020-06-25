Avera Health names new hospital CEO

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health has named Ashli Danilko CEO of St. Michael's Hospital Avera in Tyndall, S.D., effective Sept. 12, yankton.net reports.

Ms. Danilko is vice president of administrative services and strategy at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D. She will succeed Carol Deurmier, who is retiring.

Before assuming her current role, Ms. Danilko was regional director of clinical initiatives for Avera Health.

