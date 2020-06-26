Novant Health hospital president, COO to retire

Roland Bibeau, RN, president and COO of Novant Health Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center, is retiring, effective June 30, the hospital confirmed.

Mr. Bibeau is a 22-year veteran of Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health. He has been in his current roles for the past 12 years.

Before joining Matthews Medical Center, Mr. Bibeau was the chief nursing officer of Novant Health Thomasville (N.C.) Medical Center for 10 years.

He was also vice president of ambulatory growth for the Novant Health Medical Group and surgical services director at AdventHealth Zephyrhills, formerly Florida Hospital Zephyrhills.

