Nuvance Health names new CMIO

Nuvance Health tapped Albert Villarin, MD, to serve as its new vice president and chief medical information officer.

At Nuvance, Dr. Villarin will oversee initiatives to implement digital solutions that create a more streamlined patient experience.

"Dr. Villarin's role is critical during this pivotal time, when it's clear how heavily we rely on technology to stay connected to the services we need and our family, friends, and colleagues," Geoffry Hook, Nuvance's chief digital officer and interim CIO said in a July 1 news release.

Dr. Villarin previously held a CMIO role at Northwell Health's Staten Island (N.Y.) University Hospital and served as a major in the military reserve, where he drove new technology implementation at the Fort Hood, Texas-based Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. He is currently completing his thesis and master's in health informatics from Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University.

