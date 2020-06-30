8 recent hospital CNO, CMO moves

The following hospital and health system chief nursing officer, chief nursing executive and chief medical officer moves were reported in the last four weeks.

1. St. Louis-based SSM Health tapped Matthew Broom, MD, as CMO and vice president of medical affairs for its Saint Louis University Hospital.

2. University Medical Center of El Paso named Amyra (Amy) Daher, MSN, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

3. Jan Keys, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System, retired June 22.

4. John Krahnert Jr., MD, is stepping down from his CMO role at FirstHealth of the Carolinas in Pinehurst, N.C.

5. Lake Success, N.Y.-based ProHealth, one of the nation's largest independent, physician-run health systems, named Ian Leber, MD, CMO.

6. Down East Community Hospital in Machias, Maine, named Sharla Moretti, RN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, according to machiasnews.com.

7. Lincoln County Hospital in Lincoln, Kan., named Jackie Pounds, RN, chief nursing officer.

8. Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital named Karen A. Santucci, MD, senior vice president and CMO.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.