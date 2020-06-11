ProHealth names new CMO

Lake Success, N.Y.-based ProHealth, one of the nation's largest independent, physician-run health systems, has named Ian Leber, MD, as CMO, according to an internal memo provided to Becker's Hospital Review.

Dr. Leber most recently was CEO of the Emergency Medical Associates of Tampa Bay, an independent emergency physician group in Florida.

He also previously served as vice president of clinical effectiveness and medical affairs, and as chairman of the department of emergency medicine at Holmdel, N.J.-based Bayshore Community Hospital, now known as Bayshore Medical Center.

Dr. Leber served in other emergency medical director roles for Capital Health System in Trenton, N.J.

