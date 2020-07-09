Wilkes-Barre General Hospital CEO to become Commonwealth Health chief development officer

Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital CEO Cornelio Catena will become chief development officer for Berwick, Pa.-based Commonwealth Health.

Mr. Catena has served as Wilkes-Barre General Hospital CEO since 2009. He will transition to the market-level role this fall, focusing on strategic initiatives for Commonwealth Health.

"It has been an honor to work with the physicians and employees of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and I'm so proud of our many accomplishments, especially those that have advanced the care we provide for patients," Mr. Catena said in a news release. "Our community has access to more services today than ever thanks to the skill and compassion of our medical staff and employees. After 40 years in daily operations, I'm looking forward to focusing on strategic initiatives to benefit the entire Commonwealth Health network."

Mr. Catena's successor at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital has not been named.

