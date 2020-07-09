Tenet's Conifer names new executive leaders

Conifer Health Solutions, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, has named new members of its senior leadership team.

Arvind Ramakrishnan was named COO and Matthew Bayley, MD, was named chief commercial operations officer. Conifer also tapped current executive David Dawson to serve as vice president of sales and marketing.

"Our goal at Conifer is to be the industry leader in delivering revenue cycle management and related services for our clients, so that they can ultimately deliver better patient experience and financial performance," Joe Eazor, president and CEO, said in a news release. "By filling these crucial roles with accomplished leaders, we are better able to prioritize the needs of our clients and focus on supporting their success."

Mr. Ramakrishnan has more than 15 years of experience in senior leadership operations roles, Conifer said. Most recently, he was COO of Ciox Health, a health information management company. He also previously held senior executive roles at R1 RCM, IRI and Aon Hewitt.

As chief commercial operations officer, Dr. Bayley will focus on client experience, as well as analytics and initiatives, and growth and advancement of Conifer's value-based care business, the company said. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Bayley, a physician by training, is also a former partner at McKinsey & Co., a management consulting firm.

Mr. Dawson is former vice president and chief client officer of Conifer. In his new role, Conifer said he will focus on growth initiatives through sales and marketing.

