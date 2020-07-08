KPC Health names new president, hospital executives

Santa Ana, Calif.-based KPC Health, which owns and operates 17 hospitals in the U.S., has named Mike Sarian president of its Southern California health system.

KPC Health also named Jamie Yoo CEO of Anaheim (Calif.) Global Medical Center and Matt Whaley CEO of South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and Chapman Global Medical Center in Orange, Calif. Derek Drake, DNP, was tapped to serve as COO of Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.

Mr. Sarian previously served as president of hospital operations for Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare Services, a for-profit hospital operator. In his new role, he will lead seven full-service acute care hospitals in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, KPC Health said.

Mr. Yoo previously was COO of Anaheim Global Medical Center, and Mr. Whaley was administrator of Southern California Hospital at Hollywood in Los Angeles. Dr. Drake was chief nursing officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif.

