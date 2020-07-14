6 recent hospital CNO, CMO moves

The following hospital and health system chief nursing officer and chief medical officer moves were reported in the last two weeks.

1. Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Ga., named Hope Gray, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer, according to The Claxton Enterprise.

2. North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., named Irene Macyk, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer.

3. Rome (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital named Russell Silverman, MD, CMO.

4. Brighton, Mass.-based Franciscan Children's hospital promoted Liz Smith, RN, to chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, reports wickedlocal.com.

5. Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee named Michael Stadler, MD, CMO and associate dean of clinical affairs.

6. Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa., named Rosemary Wurster, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.