Rural New York hospital CEO, CFO to depart

Mark Cye, CEO and CFO of Orleans Community Health in Medina, N.Y., is leaving to take a new job in Pennsylvania, according to Buffalo Business First.

Mr. Cye became interim CEO in January 2018 and assumed the role permanently in April 2018. He was CFO before taking the interim CEO title and has stayed in that position in addition to serving as CEO.

He is leaving Orleans Community Health to become CFO of Warren (Pa.) General Hospital, effective Aug. 3, according to the report.

"I was looking anywhere for a bigger facility as a CFO, and this opportunity landed on my desk, an $80 million operation, to just focus on what I want to do," Mr. Cye told Buffalo Business First.

His decision comes as Orleans Community Health has said it expects to lose about $4 million this year, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warren General Hospital is an 89-bed facility affiliated with Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network and Erie, Pa.-based Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Health.

