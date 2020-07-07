North Shore University Hospital selects Dr. Irene Macyk as CNO

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., named Irene Macyk, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer.

Dr. Macyk most recently served as associate executive director and CNO at Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat and Lenox Health Greenwich Village, all based in New York City. She also has experience overseeing nursing education at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park and serving as senior administrative director of patient care services at North Shore University Hospital.

She is a member of the Association of Nurse Leaders and the American Nurses Association.

Dr. Macyk succeeds Kerri Scanlon, RN, who left to assume the role of executive director at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital.

