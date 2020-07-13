Froedtert Hospital promotes 2 executives, hires COO

Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee has promoted two executives and added another.

Eric Conley became president of Froedtert Hospital and executive vice president of Froedtert Health on July 1. Michael Stadler, MD, was named CMO of Froedtert Hospital and associate dean of clinical affairs. Richelle Webb Dixon was tapped to serve as senior vice president and COO of Froedtert Hospital.

Mr. Conley previously served as senior vice president and COO of Froedtert Hospital. He succeeds Cathy Buck, who in September announced her plans to retire this year.

Dr. Stadler was interim CMO of Froedtert Hospital since September 2019. In addition to his new roles, he will continue serving as Medical College of Wisconsin associate professor of otolaryngology and communication sciences, the hospital said.

Ms. Dixon most recently was system vice president for CommonSpirit Health in Denver.

Froedtert Hospital is part of the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network.

More articles on executive moves:

Dr. Michael Drake named first Black president of University of California

Hackensack Meridian Health names new chief development officer

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital CEO to become Commonwealth Health chief development officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.