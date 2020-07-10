Hackensack Meridian Health names new chief development officer

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health has named Joyce Hendricks chief development officer of network philanthropy.

Ms. Hendricks previously served as the chief philanthropy officer of the Institute of International Education in New York City. She will lead fundraising and administrative services, structures, policies and procedures, best practice development and the fundraising strategic plan for Hackensack Meridian.

"Philanthropy is critical to enhancing the care we provide at Hackensack Meridian Health. Last year, our foundations raised nearly $100 million that will go directly to improving the experience for our patients, while giving us the opportunity to purchase much needed equipment and fund integral research projects," CEO Robert Garrett said in a news release. "Donor support significantly helps our patients, physicians and team members thrive and I look forward to building on our success and creating a bright future for our foundations."

Before joining the Institute of International Education, Ms. Hendricks held leadership roles with Rutgers University Foundation and Johnson & Johnson, both based in New Brunswick, N.J.

