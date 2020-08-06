Adventist Health names new CFO

Adventist Health in Roseville, Calif., named Todd Hofheins CFO, effective in early September.

Mr. Hofheins will join Adventist from Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners, where he is executive vice president and CFO.

Before joining HealthPartners, he served as an executive vice president and CFO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence St. Joseph Health.

Mr. Hofheins earned a bachelor's of business administration in accounting from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. He is a certified public accountant.

