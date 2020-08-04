Scripps Health appoints 5 new executives

San Diego-based Scripps Health said it has made five new executive appointments.

Ghazala Sharieff, MD, was named CMO for acute care, clinical excellence and experience, while Anil Keswani, MD, was named CMO for ambulatory and accountable care.

Shane Thielman will serve as corporate senior vice president and CIO, and Eric Cole will serve as corporate senior vice president for human resources. Barbara Price was named corporate senior vice president for strategy and planning.

"These individuals are nationally respected health care leaders, with proven track records of success in their specialty areas," Chris Van Gorder, president and CEO of Scripps, said in a news release. "We are very fortunate to have such an accomplished team of experts helping to guide the direction of Scripps Health, so we remain on the optimal path to best serve the healthcare needs of San Diego County."

Dr. Sharieff previously served as Scripps' interim CMO for acute care, clinical excellence and experience. She also was chief experience officer at Scripps and has worked at Rady Children's Hospital San Diego and national medical practice group CEP America, now known as Vituity.

Dr. Keswani most recently was Scripps' interim CMO for ambulatory and accountable care. Scripps said he also previously led population health efforts at the health system and was vice president of medical management at Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care, which merged with Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee.

Mr. Thielman was previously Scripps' interim CIO. The health system said he also held leadership roles there in information management, medical management, project management and strategic planning. Mr. Thielman also was an administrative resident at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

Mr. Cole is an experienced leader in human resources and human capital management. He previously held positions in these areas at Scripps and also worked at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services as vice president of human resources and administrator of physician services.

Ms. Price served as corporate senior vice president and chief executive of the Scripps Accountable Care Organization. The health system said she also previously led business and care line development at the organization. Additionally, she previously worked at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente as well as San Diego-based Sharp Healthcare.

