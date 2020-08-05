HealthPartners CFO to depart for new California position

Todd Hofheins is departing as executive vice president and CFO of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners, according to a note to bondholders.

Mr. Hofheins will leave the nonprofit healthcare provider and health insurance company effective Aug. 15 to be closer to family and join Adventist Health in Roseville, Calif., the note said.

HealthPartners named Mr. Hofheins CFO in 2018, after he served as an executive vice president and CFO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence St. Joseph Health.

Dave Gaydosh was tapped as interim CFO of HealthPartners. Mr. Gaydosh serves as managing director in Accenture's health consulting group as well as leader of Accenture's CFO practice area.

