Detroit Medical Center names new CEO for Adult Central Campus hospitals

The Detroit Medical Center named Karima Bentounsi CEO of its Adult Central Campus hospitals, effective Aug. 10.

Ms. Bentounsi joined Detroit Medical Center three years ago as president and CEO of DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital. Since June, she has served as interim CEO of the Adult Central Campus, which includes DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital and DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital. She also has been the DMC Group COO and COO of the Adult Central Campus.

"Throughout her career, Karima has successfully served in various executive roles within highly complex and matrix healthcare institutions," Audrey Gregory, PhD, RN, CEO of Detroit Medical Center, said in a news release. "Karima is a valuable member of the DMC team, and we are fortunate to have a leader who is so committed and dedicated to our community."

The medical center said it will conduct a national search for the next group COO and COO of the Adult Central Campus.

More articles on executive moves:

Scripps Health appoints 5 new executives

HealthPartners CFO to depart for new California position

RWJBarnabas hospital names human resources chief

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.