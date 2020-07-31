RWJBarnabas hospital names human resources chief

Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, named Beverly Coleman vice president and chief human resources officer.

Ms. Coleman previously served as executive director and chief human resource officer at Trinity Health of New England, a nonprofit clinically integrated network of hospitals in Connecticut and Massachusetts. There, she led human resources for the Waterbury (Conn.) market.

Ms. Coleman's other past roles include vice president of human resources at Middletown, Conn.-based Community Health Center and vice president of administration at Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

