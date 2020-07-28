Lifespan names new chief clinical officer

Lifespan, a nonprofit health system based in Providence, R.I., named Kenneth Wood, DO, executive vice president and chief clinical officer.

Dr. Wood brings three decades of clinical experience to the role.

Most recently, he worked at Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical Center, where he was a senior vice president and chief clinical officer, associate CMO for the University of Maryland Medical System and director of the University of Maryland Critical Care Network.

Dr. Wood also served as CMO of Geisinger Medical Center Danville, Pa., and was director of the Center for Re-Engineering Healthcare for Danville-based Geisinger Health System.

He succeeds John Murphy, MD, who is serving as president of Rhode Island and Hasbro Children's Hospital.

