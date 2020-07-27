Amita Health names new CEO of 2 hospitals

Lisle, Ill.-based Amita Health has named Adam Maycock president and CEO of its Hinsdale and Adventist La Grange medical centers.

Mr. Maycock previously was interim president and CEO of the Illinois campuses.

He also served as COO of Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale and La Grange, where he managed the renovation of the cardiac catheterization labs on both campuses, as well as the expansion of the La Grange outpatient pavilion, according to Amita Health.

Mr. Maycock succeeds Michael Murrill, who left Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale and La Grange in June for a promotion within Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

AdventHealth and St. Louis-based Ascension are parent organizations of Amita Health.

