MarinHealth names former Dignity Health executive CEO

Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth has tapped David Klein, MD, as CEO, effective Sept. 1.

Dr. Klein brings a wealth of healthcare experience to the role, most recently serving as president and CEO of Dignity Health's Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco. He will succeed Lee Domanico, who is retiring.

"David Klein is an outstanding selection to take the mantle and lead MarinHealth to new levels of success," Mr. Domanico said in a news release. "Based on his prior experience as both a healthcare executive and practicing surgeon, David is well equipped to face the challenges within today's healthcare industry."

Before joining Dignity Health, Dr. Klein served as COO and then president of All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, part of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health. He also was administrator of Presbyterian Hospital of Denton (Texas) as well as CEO of Cedar Park (Texas) Regional Medical Center.

MarinHealth said Mr. Domanico is retiring Sept. 30 and will move into an advisory role for the month of September.

More articles on executive moves:

7 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

Dr. David Reis leaves Hackensack Meridian for new CIO role in Miami

Memorial Hermann names new CFO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.