Memorial Hermann names new CFO

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System has named Alec King executive vice president and CFO, effective Oct. 1.

Mr. King has served as CFO of Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Health System since May 2016. He previously was senior vice president of finance at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston and, before that, vice president of clinical strategy and operations at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

At Memorial Hermann, he will be responsible for financial operations for the 17-hospital system.

"In this time of rapid change and uncertainty for the future of healthcare, Alec brings an admirable level of experience and performance Memorial Hermann strives to embody for its employees, patients and community," David Callender, MD, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann, said in a news release. "His strategic leadership will allow us to support the long-term needs and goals of our health system in a transformational way. We are incredibly pleased to have Alec join Memorial Hermann and help ground our vision with fiscal and operational strength."

Mr. King succeeds Brian Dean, who relocated to California. Memorial Hermann said Cindy DeMoya, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, will serve as interim CFO until King starts his new position.

More articles on executive moves:

MU Health Care taps Nikki McGruder for new diversity and inclusion post

Dr. David Reis leaves Hackensack Meridian for new CIO role in Miami

BJC HealthCare shakes up leadership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.