Dr. David Reis leaves Hackensack Meridian for new CIO role in Miami

David Reis, PhD, is the new CIO of the University of Miami Health System.

Dr. Reis brings more than 20 years of IT experience to the role.

Most recently, he spent three years as executive vice president and CIO of Hackensack Meridian Health, a 14-hospital health system based in Edison, N.J.

He also previously served as CIO of Burlington, Mass.-based Lahey Health.

Dr. Reis became CIO of University of Miami Health System on June 22.

