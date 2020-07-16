MU Health Care taps Nikki McGruder for new diversity and inclusion post

Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care has named Nikki McGruder its first director of diversity and inclusion.

Ms. McGruder has served as director of the Inclusive Impact Institute since May 2018. She will assume her new role Aug. 10.

"We are committed to cultivating a culture of inclusion across our health system," Jonathan Curtright, CEO of MU Health Care, said in a news release. "We've made real progress over the past two years, and Nikki will help us further our goal of goal of creating a workforce where each person feels welcomed, respected, included, valued and with opportunities to be successful."

Before joining Inclusive Impact Institute, Ms. McGruder was regional manager of the Columbia branch of the Diversity Awareness Partnership.

Ms. McGruder earned an MBA and master of arts in human resources development from Webster University in St. Louis.

