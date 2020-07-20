7 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system executive retirements have been reported since June 22.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Roland Bibeau, RN, president and COO of Novant Health Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center, is retiring.

2. Jan Keys, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System, retired June 22.

3. Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital President and CEO Norman Roth is retiring, effective Oct. 2.

4. Navicent Health President and CEO Ninfa Saunders, DHA, MSN, is retiring from the Macon, Ga.-based system.

5. Scott Taylor, CEO of St. Catherine and Bob Wilson Memorial hospitals in Kansas, is retiring, according to the Garden City Telegram.

6. Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital President and CEO Michael Winthrop will retire Aug. 31.

7. Kris Zimmer retired from St. Louis-based SSM Health, effective July 13.

