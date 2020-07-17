Navicent Health CEO to retire

Navicent Health President and CEO Ninfa M. Saunders, DHA, MSN, is retiring from the Macon, Ga.-based system, WMAZ reported July 16.

Navicent spokesperson Megan Allen told the TV station Dr. Saunders has not set a departure date and did not provide a specific reason for her retirement.

Dr. Saunders has helmed Navicent Health since 2012, overseeing operations of five acute-care hospitals, a rehabilitation hospital and a children's hospital, among other locations.

During her tenure, she played a key role in mergers with smaller Central Georgia hospitals and a partnership with the Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, according to the report.

Before assuming her current role, Dr. Saunders was president and COO of Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health. She also previously served on the governor's Georgia Cancer Coalition and served as COO of the Dekalb Medical Center in Decatur, Ga.

