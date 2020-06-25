SSM Health's Kris Zimmer to retire

Kris Zimmer will retire from St. Louis-based SSM Health, effective July 13, the health system announced.

Mr. Zimmer is a 17-year veteran of SSM Health.

In 2003, he joined SSM Health as CFO, overseeing the health system's financial services. He stepped into a senior advisory role last November.

During his tenure, Mr. Zimmer played a key role in the organization's growth and evolution from a small hospital system to an integrated 23-hospital health system with more than $9 billion in total assets and nearly 40,000 employees, said SSM Health. The health system credited him with supporting multiple important acquisitions, growth and advancement of the organization's business functions, including its recent partnership with Costco to expand drug coverage.

Before joining SSM Health, Mr. Zimmer was CFO of Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare and CFO of Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio.

SSM Health has tapped Randy Combs to serve as treasurer. Mr. Combs also is SSM Health's interim CFO.

