Bellevue Hospital CEO to retire after 32 years

The Bellevue (Ill.) Hospital's President and CEO Michael Winthrop will retire Aug. 31, according to the Freemont News Messenger.

His retirement will wrap up 32 years as CEO of the hospital. He became CEO in 1988. Before that, he was president and CEO of St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, Ill.

The Bellevue Hospital's board of trustees selected Timothy Buit, the hospital's executive vice president and CFO, to succeed Mr. Winthrop.

