Einstein Healthcare Network CEO to retire

Einstein Healthcare Network President and CEO Barry Freedman is retiring from the Philadelphia-based health system, effective Dec. 31.

Mr. Freedman has been at Einstein Healthcare since 2003 and, after retirement, will continue to work with the board and leadership on select initiatives, the system said.

During his tenure, Mr. Freedman oversaw various projects, including expansion of the MossRehab rehabilitation center, expansion of outpatient centers, and construction of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. He also has continued to pursue a proposed merger of Einstein Healthcare and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

Einstein Healthcare has named Ken Levitan interim CEO. Mr. Levitan is the system's executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

