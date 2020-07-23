McLaren Health Care names first chief diversity officer

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care has tapped Kimberly Keaton Williams as chief diversity officer.

Ms. Keaton Williams is vice president of talent acquisition and development at McLaren and will maintain these responsibilities in addition to her chief diversity officer role, the health system said in a news release. She is McLaren's first chief diversity officer.

"We are excited to add these responsibilities to Kimberly's role," said William Peterson, McLaren's senior vice president of human resources. "We've had diversity efforts in place at various subsidiaries, but this new role is an opportunity to share best practices and ensure alignment of important goals related to diversity and inclusion."

Before joining McLaren in 2018, Ms. Keaton Williams worked at Tata Technologies and Kelly Services., a global staffing company.

She earned a master's degree in business administration from University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and is a certified diversity professional.

