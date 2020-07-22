Ardent Health Services names new CEO

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, one of the nation's largest private investor-owned healthcare companies, named Martin Bonick president and CEO, effective Aug. 17.

Mr. Bonick brings nearly 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role.

Most recently, he was CEO of PhyMed Healthcare Group, which provides anesthesia and pain management services. He also was a division president at Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

In his new role, Mr. Bonick will succeed David Vandewater, who retired. Ardent said its executive vice president and COO, Paul Kappelman, is serving as interim president and CEO until Mr. Bonick's first day on the job.

More articles on executive moves:

Tenet names chief strategy officer for 3 California hospitals

Dr. David Reis leaves Hackensack Meridian for new CIO role in Miami

MarinHealth names former Dignity Health executive CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.