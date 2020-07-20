Tenet names chief strategy officer for 3 California hospitals

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare named Sabrina High chief strategy officer for its three Central Valley Market hospitals in California.

Ms. High assumed her new role July 13. She is focused on growth and development across Doctors Medical Center of Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock and Doctors Hospital of Manteca, Tenet said.

Prior to her current role, Ms. High served at Tenet as group vice president of business development for the six-hospital Northern California Group. She also was a physician relations manager at Doctors Medical Center and, before that, served as a pharmaceutical sales representative with Pfizer.

