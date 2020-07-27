5 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves were reported in July.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Mark Cye, CEO and CFO of Orleans Community Health in Medina, N.Y., is leaving to take a new job in Pennsylvania.

2. Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital named David Grizzard CFO.

3. Butler (Pa.) Health System named Eric Huss CFO.

4. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Alec King executive vice president and CFO.

5. Medical City Plano named Brad Stein CFO.

