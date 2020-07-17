Louisiana hospital names new CFO, COO

Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital has named Holly Sanchez COO and David Grizzard CFO.

Ms. Sanchez began serving as Slidell Memorial's IT services director in 2011 and became CIO in 2018. In her new role, she will oversee business operations while continuing to oversee IT, the hospital said.

Mr. Grizzard most recently served as COO of Slidell Memorial since August and, before that, as CFO of Baptist Medical Center East hospital in Montgomery, Ala. As part of a partnership between Slidell Memorial and New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, his new CFO duties include Slidell Memorial, Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore and related clinics and outpatient facilities.

