OhioHealth names new COO from Baylor Scott & White

Columbus-based OhioHealth has named John McWhorter COO, effective July 27, according to a note to bondholders.

Mr. McWhorter brings more than three decades of healthcare experience to the role.

Most recently, he spent five years as COO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health. He also previously served as senior vice president of Baylor Scott & White's North Texas Division.

Mr. McWhorter succeeds Mike Louge, who will retire on Dec. 31.

