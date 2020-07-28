Johns Hopkins names National Capital region president

Carolyn Carpenter was named president of the National Capital region for Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health System, effective Aug. 24, according to a memo to staff.

As president, she will oversee the development of access points to healthcare in the region, which includes areas anchored by Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., and Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md., according to the memo from Kevin Sowers, MSN, RN, president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine. She also will participate in long-range strategic planning activities.

Ms. Carpenter has more than 25 years of healthcare administration experience, most recently as the corporate vice president for Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare. She is also president of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and executive leader for Sentara's cancer network, cardiovascular service line and pharmacy services.

Before joining Sentara, Ms. Carpenter worked at Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, leading the Duke Cancer Institute as an associate vice president of the health system and associate dean of the school of medicine. She later became COO of Duke University Hospital in Durham.

